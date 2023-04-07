The following is a summary of “Association Between Hypouricemia and Cardiometabolic Diseases: Analyzing Nationwide Data From Medical Checkup and Health Insurance Records,” published in the March 2023 issue of Rheumatology by Koto, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to investigate the relationship between low levels of serum uric acid (sUA) and cardiometabolic diseases, such as hypertension, dyslipidemia, and reduced kidney function, and to determine the optimal range of sUA that is associated with the lowest risk of these diseases in men and women.

The study was conducted as a cross-sectional analysis, with sUA data collected between April 2018 and March 2019. First, the researchers recorded the frequency of cardiometabolic comorbidities about sUA. Then they used univariable and multivariable logistic regression analyses to investigate the association between sUA and cardiometabolic comorbidities for the overall population and by sex.

The study analyzed data from 796,508 individuals and found a J-shaped association between sUA levels and cardiometabolic diseases in the overall population. In individuals with sUA levels ≤1.0 mg/dL, the adjusted odds ratios (95% CI) for hypertension, dyslipidemia, and reduced renal function were 1.38 (1.13–1.69), 1.52 (1.30–1.78), and 2.17 (1.47–3.20), respectively, compared to those with sUA levels ranging from 2.1 to 3.0 mg/dL. The study also found a J-shaped association between sUA and hypertension only in women. The optimal range of sUA associated with the lowest risk of hypertension was <6 mg/dL in men and 1–4 mg/dL in women. The study also found that there was a J-shaped association between sUA and dyslipidemia and reduced renal function in both men and women, with the optimal range of sUA for dyslipidemia and reduced renal function being approximately 2–5 mg/dL in men and 1–4 mg/dL in women.

In conclusion, they found that both extremely low and excess uric acid levels may be associated with an increased risk of cardiometabolic diseases and that the optimal range of sUA associated with the lowest risk of these diseases varied between men and women.

Reference: journals.lww.com/jclinrheum/Abstract/2023/03000/The_Association_Between_Hypouricemia_and.1.aspx