The Utilisation of Computed Tomography Pulmonary Angiography in a Regional Victorian Emergency Department.

Pulmonary embolism (PE) is a critical condition with various recognized risk factors. This study investigates these factors in a regional Australian population.

The primary aim is to examine the significance of traditional risk factors in the clinical decision to request a computed tomography pulmonary angiography (CTPA) scan for suspected PE within this population and assess the association between the timing of CTPA requests (office vs. after-hours) and PE occurrence.

In this single-center retrospective study, we analyzed data from 434 patients undergoing CTPA at Goulburn Valley Health’s (GVH) emergency department (ED) between January and August 2022. Covariates included age, clinical indications, and medical background. Statistical tests were applied with a p-value <0.05 indicating significance.

Pulmonary embolism was diagnosed in 39 (20.9%) males and 17 (6.9%) females, with a mean age of 65.04 years (SD: 16.11). Univariate regression indicated a positive association between age and PE. Multivariate analysis showed a significant positive association for unilateral lower limb (LL) swelling/deep vein thrombosis (DVT) (OR: 5.474, p=0.003) and a significant negative association for being female (OR: 0.308, p<0.001). Variables such as shortness of breath, tachycardia, syncope, and chest pain were not significantly associated with PE. No association was found between CTPA request time and PE (χ²=0.9535, df=1, p=0.3288).

Increasing age and unilateral LL swelling/DVT are significantly associated with PE. Some signs and symptoms showed negative or positive odds but were not statistically significant. The timing of CTPA requests did not correlate with PE incidence.

