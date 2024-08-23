Theoretical Foundations and Effectiveness of TIME Case Conferences in Reducing BPSD

The following is a summary of “How and why does it work? A video-based qualitative analysis of case conferences to reduce BPSD through the lens of Habermas’s theory of communicative action,” published in the July 2024 issue of Psychiatry by Myhre et al.

Case conferences offer a structured method for team-based treatment planning, and the Norwegian Treatment of Neuropsychiatric Symptoms (TIME) model is an effective example for managing neuropsychiatric symptoms in patients with dementia.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study investigating how TIME case conferences, structured around cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), support person-centered actions and assess how the model’s specific inductive structure enhances the effectiveness.

They involved video observation of 6 case conferences, with subsequent analysis through a thematic cross-case examination of transcripts and an iterative video review. Based on Habermas’s theory of communicative action, the focus was on the content of discussions during the case conferences and the communication patterns.

The result showed that the theoretical foundations of TIME, encompassing person-centered care and the CBT-based inductive structure, aligned closely with Habermas’s theory of communicative action. Specifically, TIME case conferences highlighted the lifeworld perspective for residents and staff, fostering what Habermas termed communicative rationality to enhance shared understanding among staff and promote person-centered actions.

Investigators concluded that the effectiveness of TIME case conferences in reducing behavioral and psychological symptoms of dementia behavioral and psychological symptoms of dementia (BPSD) was attributed to the structured use of the ABC method and column technique, highlighting the importance of the lifeworld for residents and staff.

Source: bmcpsychiatry.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12888-024-05959-x