The following is a summary of “A review of treatment options employed in relapsed/refractory AML,” published in the April 2023 issue of Hematology by Jiffry, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to explore the various treatment modalities available for relapsed/refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML), including traditional cytotoxic regimens, targeted therapies, and immunotherapeutic agents.

AML is a heterogeneous group of primary hematopoietic neoplasms that arises from myeloid precursor cells. Despite initial therapy, up to 50% of patients fail to achieve remission, leading to refractory AML. Allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HCT) provides the best chance for cure post-remission, making clinical trials and the least toxic regimen that could achieve remission a priority in everyday clinical decision-making.

Traditional cytotoxic regimens have been the mainstay of treatment for AML but targeted therapies have shown efficacy in specific patient populations. For example, IDH inhibitors and FLT3 inhibitors have been effective in patients with IDH and FLT3 mutations, respectively. Immunotherapeutic agents, such as CD33 inhibitors and bispecific antibodies, have also shown promise in R/R AML.

Approaching AML as a homogenous disease entity is unsatisfactory given the heterogeneity of the disease, including variations in cytogenetic and molecular markers, age, and disease severity at presentation. Future treatment of AML will likely require tailored therapy following advances in technology, such as molecular profiling, drug sensitivity, and resistance testing.

Source: tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/16078454.2023.2196482