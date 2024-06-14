Thermal Radiofrequency for Spasticity: Safety and Effectiveness Evaluation

The following is a summary of “Safety and effectiveness of thermal radiofrequency applied to the musculocutaneous nerve for patients with spasticity,” published in the June 2024 issue of Neurology by Otero-Villaverde et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of thermal radiofrequency applied to the musculocutaneous nerve in patients with focal elbow flexor spasticity.

They applied ultrasound-guided thermal radiofrequency to the musculocutaneous nerve at a temperature of 80°C for 90 seconds. Effectiveness measurements were conducted both before and 6 months after the procedure, using various scales including Visual Analog Scale (VAS) for pain, Modified Ashworth Scale (MAS) for spasticity, Disability Assessment Scale (DAS), Short Form Six-Dimension (SQol-6D) for quality of life, Patient-Global Impression of Change (PIG-C), Physician-Global Assessment (PGA) for satisfaction, and Goal Attainment Scale (GAS). The elbow joint range of motion was assessed using goniometry. Safety evaluation included monitoring for any side effects.

The results showed significant improvements in spasticity (P=0.003), severe elbow flexion (P=0.02), pain (P=0.046), functioning (P<0.05), and spasticity-related Qol (P<0.05 in three sections). Additionally, treatment goals were achieved. Both patients and physicians perceived clinical improvement. Regarding side effects, two patients experienced self-limiting dysesthesia, lasting a maximum of 1 month.

Investigators concluded that thermal radiofrequency applied to the musculocutaneous nerve offered a safe and effective treatment for patients with severe elbow flexor spasticity.

Source: frontiersin.org/journals/neurology/articles/10.3389/fneur.2024.1369947/full