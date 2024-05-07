To Stent or Not to Stent? Favorable Results for Preventive PCI in Vulnerable Atherosclerotic Plaques

Photo Credit: Czgur

In the PREVENT trial, researchers found that adding percutaneous coronary intervention to optimal medical treatment resulted in better patient outcomes.

The multicenter, randomized-controlled PREVENT trial (NCT02316886) compared OMT alone with OMT plus preventive PCI of vulnerable non-flow-limiting coronary plaques [1]. The 1,606 participants from research hospitals in South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and New Zealand, were randomized 1:1 to PCI and OMT or OMT alone. Among the inclusion criteria were stenosis greater than 50% and a negative fractional flow reserve (FFR) greater than 0.80. The primary endpoint was a composite of death from cardiac causes, target vessel myocardial infarction, ischemic-driven target vessel revascularization, or hospitalization for unstable/progressive angina summarized as target vessel failure at 2 years. Seung-Jung Park, MD, from the University of Ulsan College of Medicine and the Asan Medical Center in South Korea, presented the results.

At 2 years, the results showed a cumulative incidence of target vessel failure in 0.4% of the OMT plus PCI arm, compared with 3.4% on OMT alone. This resulted in a significant hazard ratio of 0.11 (95% CI 0.03–0.36; P=0.0003). After a longer follow-up at 7 years, a consistent advantage of preventive PCI was seen with target vessel failure rates of 6.5% versus 9.4%, respectively (HR 0.54; 95% CI 0.33–0.87; P=0.0097).

Furthermore, any cause of death that was related to the patient, any myocardial infraction, or any repeat revascularization at 7 years was significantly reduced in the intervention group: HR 0.69 (95% CI 0.50–0.95; P=0.022). Among the individual primary outcome components, only ischemia-driven revascularization and hospitalization for angina were significantly in favor of the PCI group, other components showed no between-group difference. Also, no statistical differences were determined for secondary endpoints like bleeding events and stroke.

“Our key findings might provide a novel insight into the role of a preventive PCI on non-flow-limiting high-risk vulnerable plaques in the future,” concluded Dr Park.

