Transcatheter Mitral Repair Lowers Mortality Regardless of EuroSCORE

The following is a summary of “Prevalence and outcome of elderly and low-risk patients with degenerative mitral regurgitation undergoing transcatheter edge-to-edge repair,” published in the October 2024 issue of Cardiology by Loffi et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study assessing the impact of EuroSCORE II on the prognosis of low-risk patients with degenerative mitral regurgitation (DMR) and see if successful mitral transcatheter edge-to-edge repair (M-TEER) could reduce mortality, regardless of EuroSCORE-II.

They analyzed data from the GIOTTO registry, including only patients with DMR who underwent M-TEER in Italy. Patients were grouped by EuroSCORE (<4% or ≥4%). Also, the variables from EuroSCORE-II were examined, and all-cause deaths at 2 years were assessed based on procedural success.

The result showed that among 1659 patients in the GIOTTO registry, 657 had DMR, 53% of patients with DMR had a EuroSCORE <4%, and 47% had a EuroSCORE ≥4%. Patients with EuroSCORE ≥4% had higher mortality (HR 2.36, 95% CI:1.28-4.38, P=0.007). Left Ventricular Ejection Fraction <35% and systolic Pulmonary Artery Pressure ≥50mmHg were independent outcome predictors. Two-year all-cause mortality was higher in patients without optimal MR reduction, regardless of surgical risk (P=0.3).

Investigators concluded that more than half of the patients with DMR undergoing M-TEER had a EuroSCORE <4%, with a median age of 81. Successful M-TEER significantly reduced mortality rates, regardless of the patient’s EuroSCORE.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0167527324009392