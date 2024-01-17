SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Transplant May Be Appropriate for Wider Range of Liver Neoplasms

Jan 17, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Liver Transplant as a Treatment of Primary and Secondary Liver Neoplasms
https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamasurgery/article-abstract/2812759

ABOUT THE CONTRIBUTORS

  • Timothy M. Pawlik, MD, PhD, MPH, MTS, MBA

    Chair of the Department of Surgery
    Urban Meyer III and Shelly Meyer Chair for Cancer Research
    Professor of Surgery
    Surgical Oncologist
    James Comprehensive Cancer Center
    The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center

     

    Timothy M Pawlik, MD, PhD, MPH, MTS, MBA, has indicated to Physician’s Weekly that he has no financial interests to disclose.

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PW PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

PW PODCAST

Advertisement