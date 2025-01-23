Trends and Characteristics of Therapeutic Errors With Antithrombotic Medications

Photo Credit: luchschenF

The following is a summary of “Therapeutic Errors Associated With Antithrombotic Medications Reported to United States Poison Centers,” published in the January 2025 issue of Hematology by Cravo et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study on therapeutic errors with antithrombotic medications using 2000–2021 data. Most errors were minor, but some led to serious outcomes.

They analyzed 57,288 therapeutic error-related exposures involving antithrombotic medications, focusing on error rates, demographics, medications, and outcomes.

The results showed a 590.9% increase in therapeutic error rates over 22 years. Most errors (90.1%) were clinically inconsequential, 2.3% required medical admission, and 2.1% caused serious outcomes, including 16 fatalities. Errors occurred in 74.9% of >59-year-olds and 58.0% of females. Warfarin was most common (37.5%), followed by direct oral anticoagulant (DOACs) (28.7%) and clopidogrel (23.3%). Warfarin errors were more likely to result in medical admission (odds ratio (OR) = 2.23; 95% CI: 1.99–2.49) or serious outcomes (OR = 2.99; 95% CI: 2.65–3.37), while DOACs were less likely (OR = 0.53; 95% CI: 0.46–0.61 and OR = 0.45; 95% CI: 0.38–0.53). Warfarin errors rose 187.0% from 2000–2011 and decreased 57.6% from 2011–2021, while DOAC errors rose 1118.2% from 2011–2021. “Inadvertently took/given medication twice” accounted for 56.3% of errors.

Investigators found a significant rise in therapeutic errors with antithrombotic medications, varying by drug type and age group. They emphasized the need for improved strategies to reduce such errors.

