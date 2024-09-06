Tricuspid Valve Percutaneous Repair System Improves Outcomes in Severe TR

Photo Credit: Somkiat Fakmee

The tricuspid valve percutaneous repair system called T-TEER was associated with improved clinical outcomes compared with guideline-directed medical treatment (GDMT) in a population of patients with severe tricuspid regurgitation (TR).

“Right-sided heart failure (HF) and TR are associated with poor quality-of-life, and increased risks for hospitalization and death,” said Prof. Erwan Donal from Rennes University Hospital, in France1. “In the first academic randomized trial about transcatheter correction of TR, we randomly assigned 300 patients with severe TR and signs and symptoms of HF in the previous 12 months to T-TEER, a percutaneous repair procedure using the TriClipTM device, plus GDMT, or to GDMT alone.” The primary endpoint was a clinical composite score of major cardiovascular events, changes in NYHA class, or patient global assessment.

After 1 year of follow-up, the primary outcome measure showed that 74.1% of the participants in the T-TEER group improved compared with 40.6% of those in the control group (HR 0.67; 95% CI 0.61–0.72; P<0.0001). “We observed improvements across all elements of the clinical composite endpoint,” added Prof. Donal. In total, 93.2% of the participants in the experimental arm achieved a TR grade of less than 4+ compared with 46.5% of participants in the control arm.

The investigators also reported a mean difference of 14.5 points in KCCQ overall score between the study arms at 12 months in favor of the T-TEER group, reflecting a clinically meaningful improvement in quality-of-life for patients undergoing T-TEER plus GDMT.

“T-TEER plus GDMT proved superior to GDMT alone with a significant reduction in TR severity,” concluded Prof. Donal.

