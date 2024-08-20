Trifocal EDOF IOLs Provide Better Near Vision with Comparable Distance and Intermediate Performance

Photo Credit: koldo_studio

The following is a summary of “Fellow-Eye Comparison of Monocular Visual Outcomes Following Monofocal Extended Depth-of-Focus (EDOF) and Trifocal EDOF Intraocular Lens Implantation,” published in the June 2024 issue of Ophthalmology by Danzinger et al.

Researchers conducted a prospective study comparing how well a monofocal extended depth of focus (EDOF) lens and a trifocal EDOF lens improved vision after cataract surgery in both eyes.

They performed cataract surgery on both eyes of all patients, implanting the monofocal EDOF intraocular lens (IOL) in the dominant eye and the trifocal EDOF FineVision Triumf IOL in the non-dominant eye. The intraindividual monocular comparison included visual acuity at various distances, defocus curves, internal total higher-order aberration (HOA), spherical aberration (SA) Z(4.0), IOL decentration, and tilt. Additionally, subjective outcomes were evaluated using Halo, Glare simulation, and VF-7 questionnaire.

The results showed 25 patients (50 eyes), monocular vision at best-corrected distance visual acuity (BCDVA), distance-corrected intermediate visual acuity (DCIVA), and best-corrected near visual acuity (BCNVA) were similar (P>0.05). However, contrast acuity, distance corrected near visual acuity (DCNVA), and defocus curves varied significantly (P=0.19, P<0.001, P=0.005, P<0.001). The HOA differed at 5 mm pupil diameter (P<0.001), while IOL tilt and decentration were similar (P>0.05).

Investigators concluded that the trifocal EDOF lens showed notably better near vision, while the monofocal EDOF lens performed similarly for distance and intermediate vision, minimal issues with visual disturbances overall were also noted.

