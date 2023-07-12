Type 1 Diabetes in Children, Adolescents Increased During Pandemic

WEDNESDAY, July 12, 2023 (HealthDay News) — The incidence rates of type 1 diabetes in children and adolescents increased after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a review published online June 30 in JAMA Network Open.

Daniel D’Souza, from the SickKids Research Institute in Toronto, and colleagues conducted a systematic literature review and meta-analysis to compare the incidence rates of pediatric diabetes during and before the COVID-19 pandemic (Jan. 1, 2020, to March 28, 2023).

Based on 42 studies (102,984 youths), the researchers found that for type 1 diabetes, there were higher incidence rates during the first year of the pandemic versus the prepandemic period (17 studies [38,149 youths]; incidence rate ratio, 1.14). Compared with the prepandemic period, there was an increased incidence of diabetes seen during months 13 to 24 of the pandemic (incidence rate ratio, 1.27). While 10 studies (23.8 percent) reported incident type 2 diabetes cases in both periods, these studies did not report incidence rates, so results were not pooled. Among the 15 studies (35.7 percent) that reported diabetic ketoacidosis incidence, there was a higher rate during the pandemic versus before the pandemic (incidence rate ratio, 1.26).

“The findings suggest the need to elucidate possible underlying mechanisms to explain temporal changes and increased resources and support for the growing number of children and adolescents with diabetes,” the authors write.

