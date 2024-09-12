UK Surgeons’ Preferences for Advanced IOLs in Cataract and RLE

Photo Credit: Ogtay Mammadov

The following is a summary of “A survey of intraocular lens preferences of UK refractive surgeons for cataract surgery and refractive lens exchange,” published in the September 2024 issue of Ophthalmology by Kabbani et al.

Multiple types of intraocular lenses (IOLs) can be used for monofocal, multifocal, toric, and accommodating lenses. The types of lenses preferred for cataract and refractive lens exchange (RLE) surgeries are still unclear.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study asking UK-based refractive surgeons’ preferences and the reasons behind their choices for such surgeries.

They conducted an online survey asking surgeons their preferences on IOL in cataract and RLE surgery and also their views on mini-monovision with extended depth of field (EDoF) IOLs, IOL mix-and-match, and preferences for toric lenses based on corneal astigmatism.

The results showed that with an 81.6% response rate, the study analyzed 30 responses, with a median of 12.5 years of refractive surgery experience. For cataract surgery, EDoF lenses were the top choice (30%), followed by monofocals and trifocals (20% each). Reasons cited included better overall visual outcomes (88.9%), fewer unwanted symptoms (66.7%), and best spectacle independence (66.7%). For RLE, EDoF lenses were again preferred (36.7%), followed by trifocals (30%) and multifocal (16.7%). Mini-monovision with EDoF lenses was favored by 83% of respondents, while IOL mix-and-match was less popular (60% did not recommend it). For astigmatism, 40% preferred toric IOLs for 1 diopter (D) or more and 30% for less than 1D.

Investigators concluded that UK refractive surgeons favor advanced IOLs, with EDoF and trifocals being popular choices. However, prefer toric lenses in even mild astigmatism and view mini-monovision with EDoF lenses positively, but mixing IOL types is less favored.

Source: bmcophthalmol.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12886-024-03639-8