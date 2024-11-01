SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement

Ultrasonic Propulsion of Kidney Stone Fragments Cuts Relapse

Nov 01, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Sorensen MD, et al. J Urol. Published online August 14, 2024. doi:14:101097JU0000000000004186.

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

ad
ad

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU