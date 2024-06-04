Understanding Bladder Cancer in SCI: Clinical Traits and Molecular Mechanisms

The following is a summary of “Clinical Characteristics and molecular mechanisms underlying bladder cancer in Individuals with Spinal Cord Injury: a systematic review,” published in the May 2024 issue of Urology by Wang et al.

Patients with spinal cord injury (SCI) face a heightened risk of bladder cancer, often presenting in advanced stages with aggressive malignancy. While existing literature predominantly focuses on clinical aspects, the systematic review aims to comprehensively analyze both clinical characteristics and underlying molecular mechanisms of bladder cancer in patients with SCI, providing insights essential for improved clinical recognition and management.

Researchers conducted a systematic search of PubMed, Web of Science, and Embase databases using terms related to SCI and bladder cancer. Studies were assessed for methodological quality and risk of bias using the Newcastle-Ottawa scale. This review is registered in PROSPERO with the CBD number CRD42024508514.

Following the screening of 704 initial hits across databases, 254 articles published between 1960 and 2023 met the inclusion criteria. Findings revealed elevated mortality and incidence rates of bladder cancer in patients with SCI compared to the general population, with squamous cell carcinoma being the most common histopathological subtype. Factors such as chronic urinary tract infections and long-term catheter use were identified as significant contributors to cancer development. Molecular investigations highlighted the pathogenic roles of molecules like NO, MiR 1949, and Rb1.

This systematic review underscores the heightened risk of bladder cancer among patients with SCI, emphasizing both clinical characteristics and molecular insights. However, the scarcity of studies investigating molecular mechanisms necessitates further research to deepen the understanding and facilitate targeted interventions in this vulnerable population.

Source: bmcurol.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12894-024-01457-0