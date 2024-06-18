Understanding Correlation Between Kidney Damage and Plasma Proteins

The following is a summary of “Plasma Proteins associated with Chronic Histopathologic Lesions on Kidney Biopsy,” published in the April 2024 issue of Nephrology by Kim et al.

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) worsens with severe kidney biopsy findings as the severity of chronic histopathologic lesions is independently associated with a higher risk of CKD.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to find blood markers reflecting kidney damage that can improve CKD management without invasive biopsies.

They studied 6,592 plasma protein levels using aptamers and the severity of interstitial fibrosis and tubular atrophy (IFTA) in 434 people from the Boston Kidney Biopsy Cohort. Researchers also examined how these proteins relate to kidney damage, such as interstitial fibrosis, tubular atrophy, glomerulosclerosis, arteriolar sclerosis, and arterial sclerosis. They also checked renal arteriovenous protein gradients in 21 people with catheterization and gene expression in 47 with single-cell RNA sequencing in the Kidney Precision Medicine Project.

The results showed that after adjusting for eGFR, proteinuria, and demographic factors, 35 proteins linked to one or more chronic lesions leading to kidney damage were identified. About 20 were specific for IFTA, 8 to glomerulosclerosis, and 1 to arteriolar sclerosis. Higher protein levels usually mean worse kidney damage and lower kidney function. However, some proteins like testican-2 and NELL1 were exceptions, showing less damage and better function. In the Kidney Precision Medicine Project, 13 proteins were associated with specific kidney cell types, including testican-2 and NELL1.

Investigators concluded that blood proteins were linked to kidney damage, some showing concordant site-specific patterns within the kidney.

Source: journals.lww.com/jasn/abstract/9900/plasma_proteins_associated_with_chronic.298.aspx