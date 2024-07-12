Understanding Multimorbidity: Patient Perspectives from General Practice in Norway

The following is a summary of “Multimorbidity and patient experience with general practice: A national cross-sectional survey in Norway,” published in the July 2024 issue of Primary Care by Norman et al.

A comparative analysis between patients with multimorbidity and those without chronic conditions patient experience serves as a crucial indicator of healthcare quality, particularly for individuals managing multimorbidity, which often leads to poorer health outcomes and increased healthcare utilization. General practitioners (GPs) play a pivotal role in addressing the complex needs of these patients. Our study aimed to comprehensively assess differences in patient-reported experiences within general practice across groups: individuals with chronic conditions, multimorbidity (two or more conditions), and those without chronic conditions.

Using data from a national survey conducted in 2021 (response rate 41.9%, n = 7,912), the researchers conducted secondary analyses. The study group categorized respondents based on the number of self-reported chronic conditions (none, one, two, or three or more) and assessed patient experience using scales from the Norwegian patient experience with GP questionnaire (PEQ-GP). Statistical analyses included bivariate and multivariate methods, confirmatory factor analysis, and multigroup analyses to ensure measurement invariance. Additionally, sentiment and content analysis of free-text comments provided qualitative insights.

Patients with chronic conditions consistently reported lower scores across GP and GP practice experience scales compared to those without chronic conditions, even after adjusting for background variables. The most significant differences were observed in the “Enablement” scale, followed by “GP” and “Practice” scales. However, the “Accessibility” subscale did not show significant correlations across chronic condition categories. Qualitative analysis of free-text comments echoed these findings, emphasizing the importance of consultation time, continuity of care with the same GP, follow-up, and relational aspects among patients with multimorbidity.

Our study underscores the imperative for healthcare systems to tailor support for patients managing chronic conditions and multimorbidity within general practice settings. Addressing specific patient needs, particularly for those with complex health profiles, is essential for improving patient experience and overall care quality in general practice. The confirmed measurement invariance across patient groups validates these findings, emphasizing the genuine disparities in patient experience rather than methodological biases.

Source: bmcprimcare.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12875-024-02495-1