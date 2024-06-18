Understanding Physical Activity and Sedentary Behavior in Treating Substance Use Disorder

The following is a summary of “Epidemiology of physical activity and sedentary behavior levels among patients entering treatment for substance use disorder in the United States: a descriptive study,” published in the April 2024 issue of Psychiatry by Churchill et al.

Substance use disorder (SUD) has been associated with variable physical activity behavior among sufferers. However, the correlation between the drug of choice and treatment level with physical activity is still undefined.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study determining the self-reported moderate-to-vigorous physical activity (MVPA) and sedentary (SED) behaviors of adults with SUD initiating treatment, along with the effects of the drug of choice and treatment levels on physical activity.

They used secondary survey data from 1,293 patients in US treatment centers, which included demographic information, psychological health, drug of choice, MVPA (categorized as inactive, insufficiently active, meets/exceeds guidelines), and SED (<4h/day, 4-<6h/day, >8h/day).

The results showed that more than half (51%) of patients did not meet the activity guidelines, with lower sitting levels. (median= 360 min/day). MVPA varied by care level (P<0.001), with detox facilities having the highest inactivity (48%), followed by residential (37%) and outpatient programs ( 29%). Women were less likely to sit <4h/day (27.9% vs. 38.2%, P<0.001) and more likely to sit >8h/day (31.5 vs. 21.8%, P<0.001) compared to men. Also, black patients sat less (<4h/day) than White patients (54% vs. 33%, P=0.01).

Investigators concluded that understanding the activity behavior of patients with SUD helps to tailor better treatment plans for their needs, providing more personalized and effective treatment.

Source: frontiersin.org/journals/psychiatry/articles/10.3389/fpsyt.2024.1348047/full