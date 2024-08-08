Increased Practice of PFMT May Reduce Severity of UI

Photo Credit: Undrey

The following is a summary of “Prevalence of Urinary Incontinence, knowledge and Practice of pelvic floor muscle training among Female Recruits in basic training,” published in the July 2024 issue of Urology by Uliel et al.

This study examines the prevalence and severity of urinary incontinence (UI) among female recruits during basic training and their knowledge and practice of pelvic floor muscle training (PFMT). Additionally, it seeks to explore the relationship between the severity of UI and the recruits’ knowledge and practice of PFMT.

A correlational study design was employed, utilizing a demographic and health questionnaire, the International Consultation on Incontinence Questionnaire Short Form (ICIQ-SF) for assessing UI, and the Patient-reported Outcome Measures for PFMT (PFMT-P) for evaluating PFMT knowledge and practice.

The study included 349 female recruits with a mean age of 18.17 years (± 0.390). The prevalence of UI was 26.7%, with the ICIQ-SF indicating a low mean severity score of 2.03 (± 3.893). The recruits demonstrated moderate PFMT knowledge, with a mean score of 1.46 (± 0.790) and a low mean practice score of 2.51 (± 1.180). Analysis revealed no significant correlation between the ICIQ-SF score and PFMT knowledge level (r s =-0.09, p=0.092). However, there was a weak but statistically significant correlation between the ICIQ-SF score and PFMT practice (r s =0.170, p=0.003).

A little over a quarter of the female recruits reported experiencing UI, albeit with low severity. There was a notable relationship between the severity of UI and the practice of PFMT, suggesting that increased engagement in PFMT may be associated with reduced severity of UI. This highlights the importance of promoting PFMT practice among female recruits to potentially mitigate UI symptoms.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0090429524005697