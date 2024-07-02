Understanding Smoking’s Impact on Sleep Quality

The following is a summary of “Exploring the relationship between smoking and poor sleep quality: a cross-sectional study using NHANES,” published in the May 2024 issue of Psychiatry by Sun et al.

Sleep disorders are common, yet there is limited large-scale research on the link between smoking and sleep issues. Previous studies hint at a connection, but we need nationally representative studies to explore this across different sleep problems and understand the dose-response relationship.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to understand the correlation between smoking status and various sleep problems, exploring dose-response patterns.

They used the NHANES database from 2007 to 2020, applying weighted logistic regression models to assess associations between smoking status (non-smoker, light, moderate, and heavy smoker) and various sleep outcomes. Dose-response relationships were explored using statistical methods like restricted cubic splines.

The result showed that heavy smokers had significantly higher odds of insufficient sleep with OR.1.732 (95% CI, 1.528-1.963, P<0.001), sleep problems with OR 1.990 (95% CI, 1.766-2.243, P<0.001), snoring with OR 1.908 (95% CI, 1.164-3.128, P=0.03), and breathing interruptions during sleep with OR 1.863 (95% CI, 1.183-2.936, P=0.022) compared to non-smokers. The outcome for sometimes, often, or almost always being overly sleepy during the day with OR 1.257 (95% CI, 0.872-1.810, P=0.115) is insignificant. A positive correlation was observed between smoking and all sleep disorder outcomes (P for trend <0.05). The likelihood of these sleep issues increased with higher smoking levels.

Investigators concluded that smoking is tied to various sleep problems, with greater risks at higher smoking levels. Changing smoking habits, even if not quitting entirely, could help improve sleep health.

Source: frontiersin.org/journals/psychiatry/articles/10.3389/fpsyt.2024.1407741/abstract