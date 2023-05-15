The following is a summary of “miR-100-5p is upregulated in multiple myeloma and involves in the pathogenesis of multiple myeloma through targeting MTMR3,” published in the April 2023 issue of Hematology by Wei et al.

For a study, researchers sought to investigate the expression profile and function of microRNA (miRNA)-100-5p (miR-100-5p) in multiple myeloma (MM) and to explore its potential as a biomarker and therapeutic target.

RNA-sequencing was performed to analyze miRNA expression profiles in bone marrow plasma cells of 5 MM patients and 5 iron-deficiency anemia volunteers. Quantitative polymerase chain reaction (QPCR) was conducted to validate the expression of selected miR-100-5p. Bioinformatics analysis predicted the biological function of miR-100-5p and target genes. The effect of miR-100-5p inhibition on MM cells and its relationship with its target gene MTMR3 were evaluated.

MiRNA-sequencing revealed that miR-100-5p was significantly upregulated in MM patients, further validated in an expanded cohort. Receiver operating characteristic curve analysis confirmed miR-100-5p as a valuable biomarker for MM. Bioinformatics analysis predicted that miR-100-5p targets CLDN11, ICMT, MTMR3, RASGRP3, and SMARCA5 and that their low expression is associated with poor prognosis in MM patients. Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes analysis indicated that the major interacting proteins of these five targets are mainly enriched in inositol phosphate metabolism and the phosphatidylinositol signaling system pathway. In vitro studies demonstrated that miR-100-5p inhibition promoted the expression of these targets, particularly MTMR3. Additionally, miR-100-5p inhibition decreased cell viability and metastasis while promoting RPMI 8226 and U266 MM cell apoptosis. The effect of miR-100-5p inhibition was weakened by MTMR3 inhibition.

The upregulation of miR-100-5p in MM suggested it was a promising biomarker for the disease. The study also suggested that miR-100-5p may be involved in the pathogenesis of MM by targeting MTMR3, making it a potential therapeutic target for MM.

Source: tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/16078454.2023.2196857