SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement

Using VMAT2 Inhibitors Instead of Anticholinergics for Tardive Dyskinesia

Apr 11, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Vanegas-Arroyave N, et al. An evidence-based update on anticholinergic use for drug-induced movement disorders. CNS Drugs. 2024;38(4):239-254. doi:10.1007/s40263-024-01078-z

ABOUT THE CONTRIBUTORS

  • Eiry W. Roberts, MD

    Photo Credit: Neurocrine Biosciences

    Chief Medical Officer
    Neurocrine Biosciences

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement