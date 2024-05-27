Utilization of reproductive health services among undergraduate regular class students in Assosa University, BGRS: a comparison among three varieties of multilevel binary logistic regression models.

Reproductive health service (RHS) helps for people to have a delighted and safe sex through their life journey. It enables especially for women to go safely through pregnancy and childbirth and provide couples with the best chance of having a healthy infant. Therefore, this study aimed to identify the significant determinants of RHS utilization among undergraduate regular class students in Assosa University by using advanced methodology.

We used cross-sectional study design to collect RHS data from 362 students in Assosa University from 5 to 16, may 2021. These students were selected using stratified random sampling technique. We also used cross-tabulation to summarize the extents of RHS utilization across all predictors in terms of percentage and three varieties of multilevel binary logistic regression model to model the determinants of RHS.

42.27% of undergraduate regular class students in Assosa University utilize at least one type of RHS during their time at Assosa University whereas, 57.73% of undergraduate regular class students in this University are not utilized it. Among three varieties of multilevel binary logistic regression models, the random slopes two-level model was selected as a best fitted model for the datasets. At 5% level of significance, awareness about RHS, gender, preference of service fees and student’s monthly average income were significant predictor variables in this model. In addition, the covariates; age, gender and preference of service fees have a significant random effects on utilization of RHS across all colleges/school.

Students who; preferred service fee as usual rate, have awareness about RHS, are females and have high monthly average income were more likely to utilize RHS. RHS utilization among undergraduate regular students in Assosa University is likely to increase more effectively with interventions that address these factors.

Author admin