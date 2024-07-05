Validating a Measure of Disease Severity in IBD Through Patient Perspective Integration

The following is a summary of “Integrating the Patient Perspective to Validate a Measure of Disease Severity in Inflammatory Bowel Disease: Online Survey of Patients and Their Physicians,” published in the June 2024 issue of Gastroenterology by Timmer et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to assess how a comprehensive clinical disease severity index (DSI) for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) correlated with historical patient global self-assessment (PGSA).

They conducted an individually linked parallel online survey where physicians provided the DSI, PGSA, and a visual analog scale (0-100). The mean DSI values were calculated by PGSA with 95% CI. Pearson correlation (r) and the intraclass correlation coefficient for PGSA vs. DSI were also calculated. Positive predictive values for identifying severe disease using PGSA categories as a reference were based on a threshold of >22 points.

The results showed the primary analysis included 89 pairs, 46 Crohn’s disease [CD], 43 ulcerative colitis [UC]) with strict criteria and 147 pairs with less stringent criteria. Common exclusion reasons were missing albumin or colonoscopy values. Mean DSI values showed no clear trend with increasing PGSA in CD but discriminated well between moderate, severe, and severe PGSA in UC. For PGSA on the visual analog scale, r was 0.54 for CD and 0.59 for UC (difference in means: CD 27.7, UC 13.8; intraclass correlation coefficient: CD 0.48, UC 0.58). A high DSI predicted severe disease in 76.2% of CD and 65.2% of UC.

Investigators found the DSI helpful for patient-reported severity of UC, but improvement for CD was required, with overall moderate correlations and a call for better alignment with the patient’s perspective.

