Validating the New Consensus Definition of MHF: Insights from Population-Based and Clinical Cohorts

The following is a summary of “A Population-Based and Clinical Cohort Validation of the Novel Consensus Definition of Metabolic Hyperferritinemia,” published in the June 2024 issue of Endocrinology by Liu, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to validate the clinical outcomes of metabolic hyperferritinemia (MHF) in both the general population and patients diagnosed with biopsy-proven metabolic dysfunction-associated fatty liver disease (MAFLD).

Utilizing data from the NHANES database and the PERSONS cohort, MHF was defined as elevated serum ferritin levels alongside metabolic dysfunction (MD), stratified into three grades based on ferritin levels. Clinical outcomes, including all-cause death, comorbidities, and liver histology, were compared between individuals with and without MHF using adjusted models.

In the NHANES dataset, individuals with MHF showed higher risks of advanced fibrosis (P = .036), elevated albumin-creatinine ratio (UACR) (P = .001), and sarcopenia (P = .013) compared to those without MHF and with MD. Although the association between MHF grades and mortality was insignificant overall (P = .122), grades 2 and 3 were associated with increased mortality (P = .029). When compared to individuals without MD and MHF, those with MHF had more significant risks of mortality (P < .001), elevated UACR (P < .001), cardiovascular disease (P = .028), and sarcopenia (P < .001). In the PERSONS cohort, MHF correlated with more advanced grades of steatosis (P < .001), lobular inflammation (P < .001), advanced fibrosis (P = .017), and severe hepatocellular iron deposition (P < .001).

The findings indicated that MHF is associated with poorer clinical outcomes in the general population and individuals with MAFLD. The results underscored MHF’s clinical significance and its implications for patient prognosis.

Reference: academic.oup.com/jcem/article/109/6/1540/7484584