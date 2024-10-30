Vancomycin and Ceftaroline Efficacy in MRSA Infections

Photo Credit: Cinefootage

The following is a summary of “Clinical outcome of combination of vancomycin and ceftaroline versus vancomycin monotherapy for treatment of methicillin resistant Staphylococcus aureus bloodstream infection,” published in the October 2024 issue of Infectious Disease by Waked et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to examine the efficacy and safety of combination therapies for severe Methicillin resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) infection.

They examined adults with MRSA bacteraemia treated from January 1, 2013, to December 31, 2022. Patients receiving combination therapy of vancomycin and ceftaroline were compared in a 2:1 ratio with those on vancomycin monotherapy, considering the source of bacteraemia and illness severity. The primary outcome was the frequency of bacteraemia recurrence, while secondary outcomes included all-cause 30- and 90-day mortality, recurrence or mortality at 30 and 90 days, and in-hospital length of stay.

The results showed that among 57 patients with MRSA infections, 37 (65%) received combination therapy. The overall ICU admission rate was 63.2% (36/57), with a median Pitt Bacteraemia Score of 1 [0–4]. The most common infection source was endovascular/endocarditis (63.2%). While the monotherapy group had a higher Body Mass Index (32.5 [25.5–36.4] vs 24.4 [20.9–29], P =0.004) and immunosuppression prevalence (15% vs 0%, P =0.039), there was no significant difference in bacteraemia recurrence (15% vs 10.8%) or 30-day mortality (15% vs 10.8%) between the 2 groups.

They concluded the combination of vancomycin and ceftaroline for MRSA bacteraemia was not linked to reduced bacteraemia recurrence or mortality compared to vancomycin monotherapy.

Source: bmcinfectdis.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12879-024-10107-7