Variability in Response to Intensive Lifestyle Interventions for MetS Explored

Photo Credit: andreswd

The following is a summary of “Exploratory analysis of the variable response to an intensive lifestyle change program for metabolic syndrome,” published in the October 2024 issue of Primary Care by Maitland et al.

Individual responses to lifestyle interventions can vary widely, and recent research aims to identify sources of this variability. So, a team of researchers analyzed the outcomes of a year-long intensive lifestyle program focused on diet and exercise for individuals with metabolic syndrome (MetS) to understand better the differences in treatment response, measured by changes in a continuous metabolic syndrome score (Gurka/MetS).

Participants who completed the 12-month program were grouped based on their Gurka/MetS score changes. A change of 0.4 in z-score was considered clinically significant, aligning with previous research findings. Five response categories emerged: 50% (n = 88) showed stable scores throughout, 10% (n = 18) improved in the first three months but later returned to baseline, 20% (n = 35) consistently improved, 11% (n = 20) had delayed improvements between 3 and 12 months, and 9% (n = 15) experienced worsening scores. A statistically significant difference in response patterns was found across these groups (p < .001). While all groups improved diet quality and fitness, no other variables fully explained the differences in MetS scores.

The findings suggested a need to identify factors that could explain the variability in response to lifestyle interventions. A better understanding of these factors could help tailor treatment strategies for metabolic syndrome and improve program outcomes for this prevalent condition.

Source: bmcprimcare.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12875-024-02608-w