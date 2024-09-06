Variation in IPP LARC Insertion Rates Across States and Impact of Medicaid in 2020

Photo Credit: doomu

The following is a summary of “State variations in insertion of long-acting reversible contraception during delivery hospitalization,” published in the August 2024 issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology by Sharma et al.

State variations existed in the insertion rates of immediate postpartum long-acting reversible contraception (IPP LARC) during delivery hospitalizations.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to describe IPP LARC insertion rates during delivery hospitalizations at the state level and by payor type.

They utilized data from 26 states and the District of Columbia (totaling 27 states) from the 2020 State Inpatient Databases of the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality’s Healthcare Cost and Utilization Project (HCUP). Data for other states was unavailable for 2020, and only nine states’ data were accessible to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention researchers for 2021.

The results showed that 2020 IPP LARC insertion rates varied widely by state, ranging from 2.55 to 637.25 per 10,000 deliveries. Rates were higher for deliveries with Medicaid as the primary expected payor than private insurance in all states except the District of Columbia.

They concluded that rates of IPP LARC insertion varied in 2020 by state and were higher for deliveries with Medicaid as the primary expected payor.

