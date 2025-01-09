Vascular Changes and PAT Growth in Macula-on Retinal Detachment

The following is a summary of “Preretinal abnormal tissue before and after pars plana vitrectomy in macula-on rhegmatogenous retinal detachment: a multimodal imaging study,” published in the January 2025 issue of Ophthalmology by Quarta et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to quantitatively explore pre retinal abnormal tissue (PAT) in macula-on rhegmatogenous retinal detachment (RRD) before and after surgery.

They used en-face optical coherence tomography images with custom slabs to detect PAT in eyes that underwent pars plana vitrectomy and SF6 for macula-on RRD. The primary outcomes included the PAT area at baseline, 3-month, and 6-month follow-up, as well as its relative change. Associations between PAT and foveal avascular zone (FAZ) at the superficial capillary plexus (SCP), RRD area, retinal tear (RT) area, and endolaser area were also examined.

The results showed 36 macula-on eyes RRD were included with a significant growth in PAT was observed from baseline to 6 months (P <0.001). Baseline PAT area correlated with RT area (r=0.54, P =0.001). A significant correlation was found between relative changes in PAT and relative changes in the FAZ at the SCP. The multivariable regression model revealed a significant association between endolaser area (cm2) and relative changes in PAT (P =0.004).

Investigators concluded that despite successful retinal reattachment, PAT proliferated over months, with the endolaser area significantly influencing PAT growth without affecting best-corrected visual acuity.

Source: bjo.bmj.com/content/early/2025/01/03/bjo-2024-326442