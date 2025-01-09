Virtual Reality Interventions for Fibromyalgia Syndrome Management

The following is a summary of “Feasibility of attention-based virtual reality interventions in fibromyalgia syndrome: comparing systems, virtual environments and activities,” published in the January 2025 issue of Pain by Tsigarides et al.

Fibromyalgia Syndrome (FMS) is prevalent and burdensome, with limited effective treatments, and while virtual reality (VR) has shown efficacy in managing acute and chronic pain, its feasibility for FMS remains unexplored.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to assess the acceptability of different virtual reality systems, virtual environments, and interactive activities in patients with fibromyalgia syndrome.

They explored the use of 4 VR systems, 4 interactive VR activities, and 2 virtual environments in individuals with FMS. The primary outcomes were acceptability (including adverse effects) and study engagement. Additionally, clinical data on pain and mood were collected to provide preliminary insights.

The results showed that VR systems, activities, and virtual environments were feasible, with high acceptability, minimal adverse effects, and positive feedback from individuals with FMS. Adverse effects (including fatigue) varied among different VR components, with system comfort and virtual environmental design being particularly significant factors.

Investigators concluded the feasibility of VR interventions for people with FMS, provide valuable insights for future randomized controlled trials, and highlight the need for personalized VR therapeutic approaches.

Source: journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/20494637241310696