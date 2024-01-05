Vitamin D Deficiency & Serum Levels Tied to Incidence of Cutaneous Melanoma

Researchers observed a correlation between a greater incidence of cutaneous melanoma (CM) and vitamin D deficiency was observed, according to a meta-analysis published in Melanoma Research. Additionally, the study team also noted that patients with the presence of vitamin D deficiency and lower levels of vitamin D presented with less favorable Breslow tumor depth. Richard A. Shellenberger, DO, and colleagues assessed the link between the prevalence and stage of CM with vitamin D insufficiency and 25-hydroxy vitamin D levels. Fourteen studies were included in the meta-analysis. The study team observed significant associations between vitamin D levels greater than 20 ng/dl and Breslow depth less than 1 mm (pooled RR 0.69, 95% CI, 0.58–0.82), vitamin D levels less than 20 ng/dl and CM incidence (pooled RR 1.45, 95% CI, 1.04–2.02), and lower mean vitamin D levels and Breslow depth greater than 1 mm (surface micro discharge 0.19, 95% CI, 0.11–0.28).

Author Martta Kelly