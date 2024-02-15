Watch: The Feds May Reexamine Covid Protocols. Here’s Why You Should Care.

Céline Gounder, KFF Health News’ editor-at-large for public health, appeared Feb. 14 on “CBS Mornings” to discuss why the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention may be weighing a change in its current isolation guidelines for people with covid-19, and how to protect others if they continue to test positive.

