SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Weaning buprenorphine in pregnant patients.

Apr 15, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

ABOUT THE CONTRIBUTORS

  • Neil Patel

    Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Division of Maternal Fetal Medicine, University of Kentucky, Lexington, KY, USA.

    John O’Brien

    Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Division of Maternal Fetal Medicine, University of Kentucky, Lexington, KY, USA.

    Cynthia Cockerham

    Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Division of Maternal Fetal Medicine, University of Kentucky, Lexington, KY, USA.

    Gregory Hawk

    Dr. Bing Zhang Department of Statistics, University of Kentucky, Lexington, KY, USA.

    Barbara Parilla

    Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Division of Maternal Fetal Medicine, University of Kentucky, Lexington, KY, USA.

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PW PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

PW PODCAST

Advertisement