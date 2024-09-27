Wide Variation in PPC Provision Highlights Need for Better Policies, Funding, and Training

Photo Credit: ADragan

The following is a summary of “Postpartum contraception provision across Europe: preliminary findings from a multi country survey,” published in the August 2024 issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology by Cooper et al.

Newborn care and postpartum recovery can hinder women’s access to contraception, leading to unintended pregnancies and associated risks, which can be prevented through timely contraceptive provision in maternity settings.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study assessing the availability and delivery of postpartum contraception (PPC) services across Europe by surveying contraceptive experts in each country.

They invited contraceptive experts across Europe to participate in an anonymous mixed-methods online survey, consisting of free text and fixed-response questions, focusing on national guidelines/policy, antenatal contraceptive discussion, and immediate postpartum provision of methods. Respondents rated PPC provision in the region and detailed perceived facilitators or barriers.

The results showed that experts from 28 countries completed the survey, and 15 countries (40%) had national guidelines for PPC provision. Around 40% noted that antenatal contraceptive counseling was available, while 51% reported that contraceptive methods were offered in some (43%) or all (8%) maternity settings. The PPC provision was rated as ‘poor’ or ‘very poor’ by 54% of respondents. Barriers to PPC included cost, lack of policy or government support, and insufficient awareness or training among maternity staff.

Investigators found significant variation in PPC provision across Europe, with few countries offering antenatal counseling or providing contraception in maternity settings. Implementing supportive policies, funding, and training could improve outcomes for mothers and babies.

Source: tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/13625187.2024.2383953