Back by popular demand! Attendees are invited to join the fun by participating in AAOMSopoly, an exciting Exhibit Hall game available on the Annual Meeting mobile app. Simply use your smartphone to scan QR codes at participating booths or find the listings within the app. Each QR code will unlock a multiple-choice question—answer correctly for a chance to win fantastic prizes. Complete all the scans and correctly answer every question to be entered into a grand prize drawing, which includes opportunities like free registration to next year’s Annual Meeting. Don’t miss out! Read the official game rules