Willingness to Use PrEP Varies Among Black Cisgender Women

Individual, interpersonal, and structural factors influence the willingness to use PrEP among Black cisgender women, and improving PrEP use in this group will require interventions on multiple levels, according to findings published in Sexually Transmitted Diseases. Maira Sohail, PhD, and colleagues assessed sociodemographics, knowledge and stigma around HIV, PrEP usage, and other variables among 795 Black cisgender women (mean age, 37). Patients primarily lived in urban areas (65%) and had stable housing (96.7%) and private insurance or Medicare (78.2%). About a quarter (29.6%) were willing to use PrEP, while 35.6% were unwilling; 34.8% were unsure. Multivariable analysis showed that, compared with individuals who were unwilling or unsure, those willing to use PrEP were younger (adjusted odds ratio [aOR], 0.97), had lower odds of intimate partner violence (aOR, 0.87), and had higher odds of organizational religiosity (aOR, 1.10), HIV knowledge (aOR, 1.08), and a perceived need for PrEP (aOR, 6.38).

Author Julia Ernst