MONDAY, May 1, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Compared with men, younger women with acute myocardial infarction (AMI) have more adverse outcomes in the year following discharge, according to a study published in the May 9 issue of the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.

Mitsuaki Sawano, M.D., Ph.D., from the Yale School of Medicine in New Haven, Connecticut, and colleagues examined sex differences in causes and timing of one-year outcomes after AMI in individuals aged 18 to 55 years using data from the Variation in Recovery: Role of Gender on Outcomes of Young AMI Patients study. Sex differences in all-cause and cause-specific hospitalizations were compared by calculating incidence rates (IRs) per 1,000 person-years and IR ratios. The sex differences were evaluated by calculating subdistribution hazard ratios accounting for deaths.

The researchers found that at least one hospitalization occurred among 905 of the 2,979 patients (30.4 percent) in the year after discharge. The leading causes of hospitalization were coronary-related (IR, 171.8 versus 117.8 among women versus men) and noncardiac hospitalization (IR, 145.8 versus 69.6). A sex difference was also seen for coronary-related hospitalizations and noncardiac hospitalizations (subdistribution hazard ratios, 1.33 and 1.51, respectively).

“The analysis by Sawano et al adds to decades worth of literature clearly illustrating that young women with AMI experience more adverse outcomes than men,” write the authors of an accompanying editorial. “The disparities are evident. Now it is time to stop adding insult to infarct and to solve these persistent sex gaps in cardiovascular care.”

Two authors disclosed financial ties to the pharmaceutical and medical technology industries; one author disclosed related patents.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Editorial (subscription or payment may be required)

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

