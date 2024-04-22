A comprehensive history of injection therapy for erectile dysfunction, 1982-2023.

Although oral phosphodiesterase 5 inhibitors represent a first choice and long-term option for about half of all patients with erectile dysfunction (ED), self-injection therapy with vasoactive drugs remains a viable alternative for all those who are not reacting or cannot tolerate oral drug therapy. This current injection therapy has an interesting history beginning in 1982.

To provide a comprehensive history of self-injection therapy from the very beginnings in 1982 by contemporary witnesses and some members of the International Society for Sexual Medicine’s History Committee, a complete history of injection therapy is prepared from eyewitness accounts and review of the published literature on the subject, as well as an update of the current status of self-injection therapy.

Published data on injection therapy, as a diagnostic and therapeutic tool for ED, were reviewed thoroughly by PubMed and Medline research from 1982 until June 2023. Early pioneers and witnesses added firsthand details to this historical review. Therapeutic reports of injection therapy were reviewed, and results of side effects and complications were thoroughly reviewed.

The pioneers of the first hours were Ronal Virag (1982) for papaverine, Giles Brindley (1983) for cavernosal alpha-blockade (phentolamine and phenoxybenzamine), Adrian Zorgniotti (1985) for papaverine/phentolamine, and Ganesan Adaikan and N. Ishii (1986) for prostaglandin E1. Moxisylyte (thymoxamine) was originally marketed but later withdrawn. The most common side effect is priapism, with the greatest risk of this from papaverine, which has modified its use for therapy. Currently, prostaglandin E1 and trimixes continue to be the agents of choice for diagnostic and therapeutic use in ED. A recent agent is a mixture of a vasoactive intestinal polypeptide (aviptadil) and phentolamine.

After 40 years, self-injection therapy represents the medication with the highest efficacy and reliability rates and remains a viable option for many couples with ED. The history of this therapy is rich.

© The Author(s) 2024. Published by Oxford University Press on behalf of The International Society of Sexual Medicine. All rights reserved. For permissions, please e-mail: journals.permissions@oup.com.

Author admin