Accounting for Psychological Factors in Weight Loss Programs

Impulsivity and binge eating may impede adherence to weight loss plans, emphasizing the importance of addressing psychological factors in weight loss programs for better patient outcomes, according to a study published in the Journal of Eating Disorders. Sara Ferracci, PhD, and colleagues investigated how impulsivity and binge eating influence decision-making and brain activity during the reward evaluation process in 26 treatment-seeking outpatients. The researchers used the Barratt Impulsiveness Scale to measure impulsivity and the Structured Clinical Interview for DSM-5 to assess binge eating. In addition, the authors measured temporal discounting (the preference for immediate over delayed rewards) with the Temporal Discounting Task. Results showed that patients with binge eating were more impulsive and preferred sooner rewards (P=0.02). The authors concluded that a preference for immediate rewards may disrupt treatment adherence and weight loss goals. They also encouraged clinicians to include psychological factors like impulsivity and dysfunctional eating in weight loss program designs.