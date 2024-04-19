A Pilot Study of Sedentary Behavior Reduction in Pregnancy Intervention’s Feasibility

The following is a summary of “Sedentary Behavior Reduction in Pregnancy Intervention (SPRING) Pilot and Feasibility Randomized Trial,” published in the April 2024 issue of Obstetrics and Gynaecology by Gibbs et al.

Pregnant individuals often struggle to meet recommendations for moderate-to-vigorous intensity physical activity, posing risks for adverse pregnancy outcomes. The Sedentary Behavior Reduction in Pregnancy Intervention (SPRING) pilot and feasibility randomized trial sought to ascertain the feasibility, acceptability, and preliminary efficacy of a novel intervention targeting reduced sedentary behavior and increased standing and steps. First-trimester pregnant individuals deemed at risk for high sedentary behavior and adverse pregnancy outcomes (APO) were randomized into a multi-component sedentary behavior reduction intervention group or a no-contact control group in a 2:1 ratio. The intervention comprised biweekly remote health coaching, wearable activity monitors, height-adjustable workstations, and participation in a private Facebook group.

Behavioral targets encompassed reducing sedentary time to less than 9 hours per day, increasing standing by 2–3 hours per day, and achieving a daily step count of at least 7500 steps. Participants underwent all-remote assessments at baseline, in the second and third trimesters, focusing on sedentary behavior and activity measured via thigh-worn activPAL devices, along with exploratory pregnancy health outcomes gleaned from medical records—evaluation of intervention effects versus the control group utilized generalized mixed models and adhered to an intention-to-treat approach. Additionally, intervention participants provided feedback regarding perceived benefits and acceptability. Findings revealed that intervention participants experienced reduced sedentary time and increased standing compared to controls, although daily step counts did not significantly rise.

Participants reported numerous perceived benefits, with wearable devices, height-adjustable workstations, and behavioral lessons deemed most advantageous. These results underscore the feasibility and acceptability of a sedentary behavior reduction intervention among pregnant individuals at risk for high sedentary behavior and APOs, suggesting its potential as a viable alternative to more intense physical activity recommendations during pregnancy. Further validation through a fully powered clinical trial is warranted to substantiate these findings.

Source: bmcpregnancychildbirth.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12884-024-06474-3