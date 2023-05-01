Increasing numbers of patients are travelling abroad to undergo cosmetic surgery. This is associated with complications that often become the responsibility of clinicians in the patients’ home countries. While seemingly lower cost treatments abroad may seem attractive, prospective patients should be made aware of the hidden costs of postoperative complications and their associated morbidity. Many internet sources of information regarding these procedures originate from commercial providers in the form of advertisements, which may not highlight the potential complications to prospective patients. Our study aims to perform an objective analysis of the quality and readability of online information for patients seeking cosmetic surgery abroad using tools such as JAMA and DISCERN scores. We found that the majority of online information available to prospective and current patients regarding travelling abroad for cosmetic surgery is unregulated, distributed by commercial providers and often lacking relevant and reliable information. Due to the strong influence that the internet can have on patients’ decision making, it is important that reputable, informative online material is circulated regarding these procedures. Further work needs to be done by professional bodies and medical professionals in the plastic surgery community to improve patient education in this area.Copyright © 2023 British Association of Plastic, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgeons. Published by Elsevier Ltd. All rights reserved.