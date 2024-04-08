Analyzing Corneal Biomechanics in Emmetropes and Myopes Using Corvis ST

The following is a summary of “Corneal biomechanical characteristics in myopes and emmetropes measured by Corvis ST: a meta-analysis,” published in the March 2024 issue of Ophthalmology by Liu et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study, comprehensively identifying the corneal biomechanical variances assessed by Corvis ST across varying degrees of myopia and emmetropia.

They systematically searched electronic databases such as PubMed, Embase, and Web of Science for studies that compared corneal biomechanics in different degrees of myopia and emmetropia using Corvis ST. Weighted mean differences and 95% CIs were calculated, and meta-analysis was conducted for high and non-high myopes and myopes and emmetropes.

The results showed 11 studies. The meta-analysis among myopes and emmetropes included 1,947 myopes and 621 emmetropes, and 443 high myopes and 449 non-high myopes were included in the meta-analysis among high and non-high myopia. Myopes exhibited significantly extended time at the first applanation (A1t) and lower length at the second (A2L) than emmetropes. High myopes demonstrated significantly greater A1t, velocity at the second applanation (A2v), deformation amplitude at the highest concavity (HC-DA), and peak distance at the highest concavity (HC-PD), along with decreased time at the second applanation (A2t) and radius of the highest concavity (HC-R).

Investigators concluded that high myopia affected corneal biomechanics, causing slower deformation during the first application, faster during the second, and more significant overall deformation than non-high myopes, suggesting increased elasticity and internal friction.

Source: ajo.com/article/S0002-9394(24)00128-4/abstract