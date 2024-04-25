Analyzing Kidney Transplant Outcomes with Tricuspid Regurgitation in Recipients

The following is a summary of the “Tricuspid Regurgitation and Kidney Transplant Recipient Outcomes,” published in the March 2024 issue of Nephrology by Skalsky et al.

Due to hemodynamic effects and systemic venous congestion, significant tricuspid regurgitation (TR) may impair kidney function. However, its influence on short- and long-term kidney outcomes post-kidney transplant remains unclear.

Primary endpoints included estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) at two weeks, three months, and one-year post-transplantation. Secondary endpoints comprised major adverse cardiac events (MACE), which encompassed non-fatal myocardial infarction, all-cause mortality, and cardiovascular-related hospitalization.

Among 557 kidney transplant recipients, 26 (5%) exhibited significant TR pre-transplant. Propensity score matching yielded 24 patients with significant TR and 72 controls. Significant TR correlated with lower eGFR post-transplantation, with mean values of 41.2 mL/min/1.73 m2 vs. 53.3 mL/min/1.73 m2 at two weeks (P < 0.01), 50.0 mL/min/1.73 m2 vs. 60.3 mL/min/1.73 m2 at three months (P < 0.01), and 49.4 mL/min/1.73 m2 vs. 61.2 mL/min/1.73 m2 at one year (P < 0.01). Delayed graft function was more prevalent in patients with significant TR (41.7% vs 12.5%; P<0.01), yet none required dialysis after one year. One-year MACE incidence was insignificantly higher among patients with significant TR (20.8% vs 8.1%; P=0.16).

Significant TR in kidney transplant recipients was associated with lower eGFR at various post-transplant time points, although all remained dialysis-independent after one year.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2590059524000190