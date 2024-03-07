Analyzing Molecular and Cell Death Dynamics Through Response of Cisplatin in Cancer Patients

The following is a summary of “Autophagy-driven regulation of cisplatin response in human cancers: Exploring molecular and cell death dynamics,” published in the February 2024 issue of Oncology by Yang et al.

In the landscape of cancer treatment, chemotherapy remains a fundamental approach despite encountering hurdles like drug resistance and adverse reactions. Among the intricate processes influencing treatment outcomes, the spotlight has increasingly turned to macroautophagy, more commonly referred to as autophagy. This cellular mechanism, intricately involved in maintaining cellular equilibrium by recycling organelles and removing damaged components, has emerged as a critical player in cancer progression dynamics.

Cisplatin, renowned for its efficacy in inducing cell death and disrupting the cell cycle, often faces resistance, diminishing its therapeutic impact. Recent studies have unveiled the intricate interplay between cisplatin treatment and autophagy mechanisms within tumor cells. Notably, autophagy can serve as a double-edged sword, both promoting cancer cell survival and contributing to therapy resistance. One facet of this is its role in suppressing apoptosis, the programmed cell death crucial for eliminating cancerous cells. Autophagy’s protective function can impede the effectiveness of cisplatin by circumventing apoptosis, allowing cancer cells to evade destruction.

Moreover, autophagy-linked processes, such as the induction of Epithelial-Mesenchymal Transition (EMT), hold significance in the context of cisplatin resistance. EMT facilitates tumor cell metastasis and contributes to therapy evasion, further complicating treatment strategies. Despite these challenges, researchers have identified potential therapeutic avenues for enhancing cisplatin sensitivity by modulating autophagy and associated pathways. Notably, the exploration of non-coding RNAs as regulators of autophagy offers promising prospects in this regard.

Understanding the intricate dynamics between autophagy and cisplatin response unveils potential opportunities for refining cancer treatment strategies. By targeting autophagy-mediated pathways, researchers aim to restore cisplatin sensitivity, thus underscoring the importance of ongoing investigations in this field to advance clinical practice.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0304383524000533