Analyzing the Association Between Periurethral Prostatic Fibrosis and MetS

The following is a summary of “Correlation between metabolic syndrome and periurethral prostatic fibrosis: results of a prospective study,” published in the February 2024 issue of Urology by Ren et al.

This study aimed to investigate the relationship between metabolic syndrome (MetS) and periurethral prostatic fibrosis, a condition marked by myofibroblast accumulation and collagen deposition that can contribute to lower urinary tract symptoms and urethral obstruction. Clinical data from 108 patients undergoing transurethral resection of the prostate or bipolar plasmakinetic enucleation of the prostate were prospectively collected between June 2021 and August 2022.

Patients were categorized into two groups based on the presence or absence of MetS. Specimens were analyzed using Masson trichrome staining, and the extent of periurethral prostatic fibrosis was assessed quantitatively. Results revealed that 39.8% of patients had MetS, and this group exhibited a significantly greater extent of prostatic fibrosis than those without MetS (68.1 ± 17.1% vs. 42.5 ± 18.2%, P < 0.001). Moreover, there was a positive correlation between the number of MetS parameters present and the extent of prostatic fibrosis (R2 = 0.4436, P < 0.001).

Multivariate regression analysis indicated that central obesity, elevated fasting glucose, reduced HDL cholesterol, and elevated triglycerides were positively associated with prostatic fibrosis. However, elevated blood pressure did not significantly correlate with prostatic fibrosis. These findings underscore the link between MetS and periurethral prostatic fibrosis, suggesting that components of MetS such as central obesity, dyslipidemia, and hyperglycemia may contribute to the development of prostatic fibrosis.

Source: bmcurol.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12894-024-01413-y