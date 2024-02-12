Analyzing the Suitability of PROMs in Aesthetic Medicine Patients Archetypes

Photo Credit: peakSTOCK

The following is a summary of “Applicability of Patient-Reported Outcome Measures to Aesthetic Medicine Patient Archetypes,” published in the January 2024 issue of Dermatology by Rauch, et al.

Patient-reported outcome measures (PROMs) help doctors to determine what drives patients, what they can expect, and if they are satisfied. As the beauty industry grows worldwide, the things that drive people to get cosmetic treatments are changing to reflect new social, cultural, and business impacts.

For a study, researchers sought to look at how well the current PROMs used in aesthetic medicine work with a patient group that is becoming more diverse. They also examined how well they can measure the underlying motivations that drive different types of patients to achieve their goals.

The PubMed database looked for studies that used PROMs to examine why people get cosmetic surgery and what they expect. Seven approved cosmetic PROM tools were looked at with four types of patients in mind: those who are positively aging, those who want to look better, those who need to fix something, and those who want to change. None of the tools could accurately show the goals and hopes of all 4 patient profiles.

In the field of beauty, they need up-to-date PROMs that can be used by patients who have different goals or expectations than the typical renewal patient. Aestheticians will better understand the goals and expectations of new patient groups if they create PROMs that help figure out what drives patients and include a wider range of patients in the process.

Source: journals.lww.com/dermatologicsurgery/abstract/2024/01000/applicability_of_patient_reported_outcome_measures.16.aspx