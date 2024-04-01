Animal models of neuropsychiatric systemic lupus erythematosus: deciphering the complexity and guiding therapeutic development.

Systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) poses formidable challenges due to its multifaceted etiology while impacting multiple tissues and organs and displaying diverse clinical manifestations. Genetic and environmental factors contribute to SLE complexity, with relatively limited approved therapeutic options. Murine models offer insights into SLE pathogenesis but do not always replicate the nuances of human disease. This review critically evaluates spontaneous and induced animal models, emphasizing their validity and relevance to neuropsychiatric SLE (NPSLE). While these models undoubtedly contribute to understanding disease pathophysiology, discrepancies persist in mimicking some NPSLE intricacies. The lack of literature addressing this issue impedes therapeutic progress. We underscore the urgent need for refining models that truly reflect NPSLE complexities to enhance translational fidelity. We encourage a comprehensive, creative translational approach for targeted SLE interventions, balancing scientific progress with ethical considerations to eventually improve the management of NPSLE patients. A thorough grasp of these issues informs researchers in designing experiments, interpreting results, and exploring alternatives to advance NPSLE research.

Author admin