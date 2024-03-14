Apple Cider Vinegar Beneficial for Overweight, Obese Individuals

WEDNESDAY, March 13, 2024 (HealthDay News) — For overweight and obese individuals, apple cider vinegar (ACV) consumption is associated with a significant reduction in anthropometric variables, as well as improvement in blood glucose triglyceride and cholesterol levels, according to a study published online March 12 in BMJ Nutrition, Prevention & Health.

Rony Abou-Khalil, Ph.D., from the Holy Spirit University of Kaslik in Jounieh, Lebanon, and colleagues examined the effects of ACV consumption on weight and blood glucose, triglyceride, and cholesterol levels in 120 individuals of the Lebanese population with overweight and obesity. Participants were randomly assigned to an intervention group receiving 5, 10, or 15 mL of ACV or a control group receiving a placebo during a 12-week period. At weeks 0, 4, 8, and 12, measurements of anthropometric parameters, fasting blood glucose, and triglyceride and cholesterol levels were taken.

The researchers observed associations for daily consumption of the three doses of ACV for four to 12 weeks with significant reductions in anthropometric variables (weight, body mass index, waist/hip circumferences, and body fat ratio), blood glucose, and triglyceride and cholesterol levels. During the 12 weeks of ACV intake, there were no significant risk factors observed.

“These results suggest that ACV might have potential benefits in improving metabolic parameters related to obesity and metabolic disorders in obese individuals,” the authors write. “The results may contribute to evidence-based recommendations for the use of ACV as a dietary intervention in the management of obesity.”

Abstract/Full Text

