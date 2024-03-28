Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Pacemaker Surgery: Catalyst for Increased Demand?

Photo Credit: Bobislav

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s disclosure of his recent pacemaker surgery shines a global spotlight on the procedure, potentially spurring increased demand.

Growing Demand for Pacemaker Implantation Surgery

According to Yale Medicine, approximately 3 million Americans live with pacemakers, with more than 70% being older adults. Precedence Research reports the global pacemakers market size at $5.55 billion in 2022, with North America contributing 44%, and forecasts the market will exceed $9.44 billion by 2032.

The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular conditions drives the escalating demand for pacemakers. A 2023 study published on OurWorldinDate.org highlighted a significant rise in cardiovascular disease (CVD)-related deaths, from 14 million in 2000 to nearly 18 million in 2019. The study’s authors partly attribute this increase to the growing incidence of risk factors for CVD, particularly obesity and diabetes.

Additionally, the number of pediatric congenital heart surgeries in children has grown continuously since the 1960s, according to a 2023 study published by JAMA Network Open. A rise in the incidence of postoperative heart block requiring permanent pacemaker implantation contributed to this growth.

A burgeoning and aging population, particularly in Asia, further fuels global demand for pacemakers.

Lastly, advancements in cardiologic technology promising enhanced functionality and improved patient outcomes contribute to market growth forecasts.

“Driven by the advantages over traditional transvenous pacemakers, including a lack of transvenous leads, resistance to infection, and ease of implantation, the number of leadless pacemakers placed annually in the United States has dramatically increased since their initial approval,” wrote authors of a 2024 study published in Trends in Cardiovascular Medicine .

MRI-viable pacemakers and Bluetooth-empowered pacemakers are likely to follow suit.

Disparities Discovered in Pacemaker Distribution

Despite the overall growth in pacemaker implantation procedures, disparities persist in delivery to the patients who need them. A 2022 study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association found that women were significantly less likely to receive pacemakers compared with men, raising concerns about biased treatment practices.

As the landscape of cardiac rhythm management continues to evolve, addressing disparities, improving device efficacy, and expanding treatment options are paramount, especially given rocketing demand. Ensuring equitable access to quality care for all patients remains crucial in advancing cardiovascular health globally.