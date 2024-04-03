Assessing Cardiac AEs and Remdesivir Efficacy in COVID-19 Hospitalized Patients

The following is a summary of “Cardiac Adverse Events and Remdesivir in Hospitalized Patients with Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19): A Post Hoc Safety Analysis of the Randomized DisCoVeRy Trial,” published in the March 2024 issue of Infectious Disease by Terzić et al.

Researchers started a retrospective study to assess the association between remdesivir and cardiac adverse events (AEs) in hospitalized COVID-19 patients receiving standard of care (SoC).

They utilized data from the DisCoVeRy trial involving hospitalized COVID-19 patients. They considered any initial AE within 29 days post-randomization in the modified intention-to-treat (mITT) group assigned to either remdesivir or control. They utilized Kaplan-Meier survival curves for analysis, calculating event rates using Kaplan-Meier estimates.

The results showed that cardiac AEs occurred in 11.2% of patients (46/410) in the remdesivir group and 11.3% of patients (48 /423) in the control group among the mITT population (n=833). No significant difference between the groups (HR 1.0, 95% CI 0.7-1.5, P=0.98), even when considering serious and non-serious cardiac AEs separately. Most reported events in both groups were arrhythmic (remdesivir: 84.8%, control: 83.3%) and had favorable outcomes. Occurrence of different cardiac AE subclasses, including arrhythmic events, did not significantly differ between the remdesivir and control groups (HR 1.1, 95% CI: 0.7-1.7, P=0.68).

Investigators concluded that remdesivir treatment did not increase the risk of cardiac adverse events in hospitalized moderate or severe COVID-19 patients compared to standard care, which aligns with other controlled trials and meta-analyses.

Source: academic.oup.com/cid/advance-article/doi/10.1093/cid/ciae170/7637630